01.11.2022 21:05:00

Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.   

Penumbra, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Penumbra, Inc.)

Event:   

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date:   

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time:   

9:10am GMT / 1:10am PT

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com.  The audio webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461

investors@penumbrainc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-to-present-at-the-jefferies-london-healthcare-conference-301662701.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX tiefer - Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Handel notieren am Donnerstag im Minus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verloren am Donnerstag deutlich. Die Tokioter Börse blieb wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen