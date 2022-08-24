Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.08.2022 22:05:00

Penumbra, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences on the dates and times listed below:

Penumbra, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Penumbra, Inc.)

Event:

2022 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

Date:

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Time:

9:45am ET / 6:45am PT



Event:

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference 2022

Date:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time:

12:20pm ET / 9:20am PT

Webcasts of the presentations will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com.  The webcasts will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penumbra-inc-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301607299.html

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

