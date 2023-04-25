25.04.2023 22:05:00

Penumbra, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences on the dates and times listed below:

Event:

Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

Date:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time:

1:40pm ET / 10:40am PT



Event:

2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time:

11:30am ET / 8:30am PT

Webcasts of the presentations will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com.  The webcasts will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com

 

