People are getting ‘stuck’ in insecure work for years, says UK thinktank

Work Foundation says 'juggling unpredictable pay and hours' keeps staff from upskilling and finding new jobs'I don't do a monthly shop any more': life with unpredictable working hoursInsecure work can often be a trap, rather than a stepping stone to a better life, according to new research that tracked the employment of 10,000 people across four years.As debate rages over Labour's plans to improve workers' rights, a study from the Work Foundation thinktank found that 44% of people in precarious work were in the same situation four years later, while another 9% had fallen out of work altogether.