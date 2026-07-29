International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
29.07.2026 16:20:00
People from this country are buying up the most homes in America right now, even as international sales dry up
International buyers only bought about 67,000 homes in the U.S. over the last 12 months ending in March, a near-record low, according to the National Association of Realtors.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!