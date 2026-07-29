International Aktie

International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

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29.07.2026 16:20:00

People from this country are buying up the most homes in America right now, even as international sales dry up

International buyers only bought about 67,000 homes in the U.S. over the last 12 months ending in March, a near-record low, according to the National Association of Realtors.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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