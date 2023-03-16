|
16.03.2023 17:39:39
People in England: how will you be affected by council tax rises?
We’d like to hear from people in England about how much more council tax they will have to be paying from April, and what the higher charges will mean for themCouncil tax bills will rise by up to 5% for the majority of people in England on 1 April, with nine out of 10 councils raising council tax as part of their attempts to balance their budgets.More than half of local authorities in England plan to raise council tax by the maximum possible amount. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!