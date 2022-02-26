People in England told to pay council tax by direct debit to get £150 rebate

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Government payment is designed to help offset some of the huge rise in gas and electricity prices Councils across England are urging householders to set up a direct debit payment for their council tax so that they can automatically receive the government’s £150 energy rebate in April.The payment is designed to help offset some of the huge rise in gas and electricity costs due to take effect the same month and will be paid to those living in properties in council tax bands A-D. Continue reading...