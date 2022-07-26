|
26.07.2022 19:21:29
People in England urged to curb water use amid driest conditions since 1976
Local hosepipe bans considered as Environment Agency officials prepare to declare drought in AugustPeople in England are being urged to curb their use of water as the country faces its driest conditions since 1976.Officials are preparing to declare a drought in August if dry conditions continue, after months of very low rainfall in the UK. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!