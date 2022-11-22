|
People in the UK: tell us why you are unable to work despite wanting to
We’d like to find out the reasons that prevent people in the UK from working as much as they’d like – whether it’s childcare, health issues, housing or travelWe’re keen to hear from people in the UK who would like to work or work more than they currently do and find out what prevents them from doing so.Whether it is your health, childcare, travel or being unable to find housing, or anything else that stands in the way, we’d like to hear from you. It doesn’t matter whether you’re actively looking for work or not. Continue reading...
