People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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18.03.2026 13:42:50
People in the US: how are you managing your money right now?
From higher fuel costs to stock market dips, households across the US are facing new pressures. We want to hear how you are adaptingRising fuel prices, stock market volatility and global instability are creating new financial pressures for households across the US. Recent conflict in the Middle East has pushed diesel prices above $5 a gallon and driven wider concerns about inflation and a potential economic slowdown.Higher transport and supply costs are also beginning to feed through into the price of everyday goods and services pushing up the cost of living. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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