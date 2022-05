People left out of pocket by traders say UK county court system ‘unfit for purpose’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Customers say judgments against firms lead nowhere and compound their miseryHazel Rose’s coffin was supposed to have been adorned with her favourite spring flowers for her funeral in March last year. But she was sent to rest in a bare coffin when the sheaf, ordered from a London florist, failed to arrive. A year later, her family is still awaiting a refund – despite having taken their case to the small claims court.“It was extremely distressing for the family when my mother’s flowers did not arrive and it would have been a consolation to have the case resolved by the first anniversary of her death,” said Hazel’s daughter, Andrea. Continue reading...