19.12.2022 12:38:01
People living in care homes and caravans offered £400 energy payment
Government announces help for 900,000 households in Great Britain and £600 Northern Ireland paymentPeople living in care homes and on caravan parks can receive £400 to help with their fuel bills as part of a government drive to support all UK households with energy costs this winter.The government said on Monday that 900,000 households in England, Scotland and Wales without a direct relationship to an energy supplier would be able to apply online for the £400. Continue reading...
