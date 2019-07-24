PEOPLE Magazine Recognizes Liberty Mutual Insurance as a Company That Cares

BOSTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance is proud to announce that it ranks #37 on PEOPLE magazine's 2019 50 Companies That Care list, which annually highlights the top US companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the world. PEOPLE magazine selected Liberty for this year's list based on the company's philanthropic dedication to empower individuals who are experiencing homelessness, and its diverse and inclusive workplace.

"This incredible, national recognition does so much to lift up the issue of youth and young adults experiencing homelessness in a new way," said Melissa MacDonnell, Liberty Mutual Foundation President. "I am excited beyond words for the power this platform gives us to spark community action and to shine a light on our terrific partner organizations who are doing so much to empower and uplift the young people they serve. I want to thank all our key partners, influencers and employees who through their actions every day help us strengthen our commitment to the issue of youth homelessness."

Liberty Mutual focuses its philanthropic giving on numerous, varied programs and organizations, particularly those that effect the region's most vulnerable youth and young adults who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability. In 2018, Liberty Mutual strengthened its commitment to the issue of youth and young adult homelessness, collaborating with other funders, hosting events, and engaging deeply with key partners and influencers. Liberty Mutual was proud to work with the City of Boston as it secured a $4.9 million planning grant from the federal government to address youth and young adult homelessness in the region. That grant, along with the ribbon-cutting at the Liberty House at Bridge Over Troubled Waters and the unveiling of the More Than Words Liberty Bookstore, epitomize the success of Liberty's integrated approach.

Liberty Mutual and its employees have contributed nearly $500 million in the last ten years, including direct grants to more than 1,200 nonprofits and thousands of additional organizations through the company's Give with Liberty program to organizations that empower individuals who are experiencing homelessness, advance access for people with disabilities and expand educational opportunities for underserved students.

PEOPLE Magazine also recognized Liberty Mutual for its diverse and inclusive workplace, where employees can bring their full, authentic selves to work.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from PEOPLE for the work we've done to create an inclusive work environment," said Melanie Foley, Liberty Mutual Executive Vice President and Chief Talent & Enterprise Services Officer. "We're proud to offer a workplace where employees are encouraged to bring to the table their unique insights, perspectives, and backgrounds, which cultivates an atmosphere of trust and respect and helps us develop more innovative products and services for our customers."

In addition to being a diverse and inclusive workplace, Liberty Mutual offers a wide variety of flexible work arrangements including part time, job sharing, flexible schedules, work from home and alternative worksite arrangements and a competitive family leave benefits package that includes:

Eight weeks of parenting leave for all birth mothers, fathers and adoptive parents in addition to eight weeks of short-term disability for child birth.

Reimbursement for up to $20,000 per child towards adoption expenses and up to $20,000 per child towards surrogacy expenses. Lifetime maximum of $40,000 across both benefits.

per child towards adoption expenses and up to per child towards surrogacy expenses. Lifetime maximum of across both benefits. $45,000 fertility benefit that has no eligibility requirement of an infertility diagnosis so that all employees may receive this benefit.

fertility benefit that has no eligibility requirement of an infertility diagnosis so that all employees may receive this benefit. Up to 20 days bereavement leave for the loss of an immediate family member and up to three days of paid time off for the death of all other eligible family members.

To identify the "50 Companies That Care," PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work to produce the list using the research firm's extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Rankings are based on surveys representing over 4.5 million employees' experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with a focus on activities occurring within the past year. Read more company stories and view the full list at: people.com/50companiesthatcare.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact: Adrianne Kaufmann

617-574-5983

Adrianne.kaufmann@libertymutual.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/people-magazine-recognizes-liberty-mutual-insurance-as-a-company-that-cares-300890487.html

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance