22.03.2022 01:01:39
People of colour may face ‘ethnicity penalty’ on car insurance in England
Citizens Advice mystery shopping suggests ‘shocking’ trend, affecting estimated 754,000 people in certain locationsHundreds of thousands of people of colour may be paying an “ethnicity penalty” of at least £280 a year each in higher car insurance costs, an investigation by Citizens Advice has claimed.The national charity said its year-long investigation had uncovered a “shocking trend” of people of colour paying a lot more for motor cover than white people, and that the penalty was up to £950 in some locations. Continue reading...
