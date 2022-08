People on £45,000 could struggle with bills, says chancellor

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Nadhim Zahawi says energy price hike will be ‘really hard’ for middle-earners, as well as society’s most vulnerablePeople earning around £45,000 a year, as well as those on benefits, could need government help to pay their energy bills this winter, the chancellor has said.Britain’s energy industry regulator, Ofgem, on Friday confirmed an 80% rise in the consumer price cap from October that will take a typical household’s gas and electricity bill from £1,971 to £3,549 a year. Continue reading...