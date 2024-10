People under 40 in the UK: have you been off work due to long-term sickness?

We’d like to hear from young people in the UK who have been off work due to long-term sickness, and from businesses employing such workersOver the last four years, there has been a large increase in spending on working-age health-related benefits in the UK, from £36bn in 2019–20 to £48bn in 2023–24, with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expecting this spending to increase further to £63bn in 2028–29.According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, many of these new claimants are younger, with the number of new awards made to under-40s having more than doubled, from 4,500 a month in 2019–20 to 11,500 in 2023–24. Current new claimants are also more likely to claim due to mental health problems, including learning disabilities: the percentage of all new awards primarily for mental health conditions went from 28% to 37% over the same period, an increase from 3,900 claims a month to 12,100 a month. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian