People’s Bank Committed to Serving Communities

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) is pleased to announce that its $5 million capital offering was fully subscribed and completed on March 11, 2020. The new capital will add strength and resiliency to the Bank, which is committed to serving its communities during the COVID-19 crisis. As a Preferred Lender with SBA, People’s Bank’s is participating in the new SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that went live at 12:01 am on Friday, April 3rd. The Bank has successfully submitted applications and has received multiple approvals via the SBA E-Tran system. People’s Bank is committed to assisting clients in the communities we serve as they navigate through these uncertain and challenging times.

About People’s Bank of Commerce

People’s Bank of Commerce’s stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is available in the investor section of the bank’s website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, People’s Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. People’s Bank of Commerce is a full-service, commercial bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200403005536/en/