People’s Bank Hires EVP/Chief Credit Officer

People's Bank of Commerce is pleased to announce the recent hiring of William (Bill) Whalen as executive vice president and chief credit officer.

Whalen joins People's Bank with almost 33 years of experience in the banking industry, of which 30 have been in Oregon. He most recently worked as senior vice president and chief credit officer for another Oregon based community bank.

"We are excited to have Bill join our team with his extensive expertise in commercial lending,” says Julia Beattie, president. "He is a great addition to our team.”

Bill is currently a member of the Oregon CASA Network Board of Directors. He has been involved in several community service organizations, examples of which include the Eugene Police Commission and the Citizen’s Review Board of the Eugene Police Auditor’s Officer.

Bill worked in the Rogue Valley as a commercial lending officer from 1992 to 2005 before moving to Eugene. He and his family are looking forward to moving back to the valley and getting reconnected in the community.

People's Bank of Commerce is a community bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, Klamath Falls, Albany, Lebanon, Salem and now in Jacksonville. For more information about People's Bank of Commerce, visit www.peoplesbank.bank or contact Brande Cowden, marketing officer, 541-774-7653.

