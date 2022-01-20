People’s Bank Reports 2021 Earnings

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTC PINK: PBCO) announced today its financial results for the 4th quarter and year-ended 2021.

Highlights

Fourth quarter net income of $3.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share

Year-to-date net income of $11.5 million, or $2.44 per diluted share

Quarterly non-PPP loan growth rate of 13.1%, year-to-date loan growth of 68.8%

Fourth quarter tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.46%, excluding factoring revenue

Steelhead factoring revenue increased 60.1% over Q4 2020

People’s Bank reported quarterly net income of $3.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the 4th quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2020. The bank recognized year-to-date net income of $11.5 million versus $6.1 million for the twelve months of 2020, an 87.1% increase from the prior year. Earnings per share for the trailing 12 months were $2.44 per share, up from $1.72 per share for the same period of 2020, a 41.9% increase. Fourth quarter income continued to be positively impacted by PPP fee income due to pro-ration of the remaining unamortized origination processing fees at payoff with $637 thousand in PPP fee income recognized during the quarter. Steelhead Finance also demonstrated solid revenue of $2.0 million during the quarter, versus $1.2 million in 4th quarter 2020. During the quarter, the bank made a provision for loan losses of $139 thousand. As anticipated with the bank’s recent acquisition of Willamette Community Bank (WMCB) in the 1st quarter 2021, the bank was able to achieve higher earnings per share than in previous periods.

During the quarter, deposits increased $13.6 million, or an annualized 7.2% growth rate. On an annual basis, deposits grew by $308 million, a 67.7% increase from December 31, 2020. Deposit growth during the year was attributed to several factors, including the bank’s acquisition of WMCB in the first quarter, the bank’s participation in the PPP loan program, and organic growth in all deposit markets. "We continue to see deposit growth, although at a slower pace than previous quarter. Our focus on building and sustaining relationships forged during the PPP push has allowed us to not only grow but retain core deposits,” commented Joan Reukauf, Chief Operating Officer.

The Bank continued to deploy excess liquidity to the investment portfolio as an alternative to deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank. Through the end of the quarter, the bank increased its investment portfolio by $37.7 million, an 18.5% increase from the prior quarter.

Core portfolio loan growth, excluding PPP, totaled $14.3 million during the 4th quarter of 2021, representing an annualized growth rate of 13.1%. For the year 2021, the bank grew portfolio loans, excluding PPP, by $183.7 million, an overall annual growth rate of 68.8% when the impact of the WMCB merger is included. "During 2021, the bank achieved double-digit loan growth, in spite of the continued economic volatility from the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on the Willamette merger,” commented Julia Beattie, President.

The bank’s active role in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) beginning in April 2020 resulted in 1,204 PPP loans in Round I, totaling $121.2 million, with all but 1 of the loans from Round I having been forgiven by December 31, 2021 (includes loans funded by WMCB prior to the bank merger with People’s Bank). Similarly, the bank funded 629 loans in Round II of the Paycheck Protection Program, representing $48.6 million in loan volume. By December 31, 2021, only $6.6 million in Round II loans had yet to be forgiven.

PPP Loan Activity To Date As of As of As of As of (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2021* 9/30/2021* 6/30/2021* 3/31/2021* # $$$ # $$$ # $$$ # $$$ PPP Loans Funded Round One (2020 - Phase I & II) 1,204 $121,199 1,204 $121,199 1,204 $121,199 1,204 $121,199 Round Two (2021) 629 $ 48,588 629 $ 48,588 629 $ 48,588 534 $45,993 PPP Loans Forgiven Round One (2020 - Phase I & II) 1203 $121,069 1196 $120,871 1139 $112,136 437 $65,540 Round Two (2021) 607 $ 42,168 465 $ 25,377 73 $3,190 - $0 Net PPP Loans Outstanding Round One (2020 - Phase I & II) 1 $130 8 $328 65 $9,063 767 $55,659 Round Two (2021) 22 $6,420 164 $23,211 557 $45,398 534 $45,993 Total Actual Balances outstanding 23 $6,550 172 $23,539 622 $54,461 1,301 $101,652

* Includes PPP activity of Willamette Community Bank

During the quarter, the bank experienced a decrease in classified assets. This was the result of a reduction of Other Real Estate Owned. Total loans past due or on non-accrual were flat from the prior quarter at 0.15%. During the 4th quarter, the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) was updated based on new loan growth achieved during the quarter and updated economic expectations, which were factored into the bank’s analysis. As of December 31, 2021, the ALLL was 0.92% of portfolio loans excluding PPP and the unallocated reserve stood at $0.6 million or 14.6% of the allowance.

As of December 31, 2021, the bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.99% versus 9.36% as of the same date in 2020, with total shareholder equity of $79.1 million. During the quarter, the bank was able to augment capital through earnings while assets also increased with our growth in deposits.

Fourth quarter 2021 non-interest income totaled $2.9 million, a decrease of $351 thousand from the 4th quarter of 2020. During the quarter, Steelhead Finance factoring revenue increased $745 thousand, a 60.1% increase over the same quarter of 2020. Conversely, mortgage income decreased $1.1 million, or a 71.1% from the 4th quarter of 2020. "The 4th quarter was the strongest on record for Steelhead Finance, we are extremely pleased with the division’s results during 2021,” commented Ken Trautman, CEO. "Residential Mortgage lending was soft in the 4th quarter, but we have increased our focus in the Willamette region to continue diversifying our revenue streams bank-wide,” added Trautman. During the year, the bank also updated its bargain purchase gain from the WMCB merger of $2.3 million to reflect the anticipated tax consequences, resulting in a reduction to other non-interest income of $317 thousand in both the third and fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expense totaled $5.4 million in the 4th quarter, down $434 thousand from the 3rd quarter of 2021. During the 4th quarter, the bank reversed $425 thousand in one-time expense accruals from our recent merger, primarily the result of lower-than-expected deconversion costs from Willamette’s former data processing vendor. Included in 2021 non-interest expense is the final quarterly accrual of $250,000 for the bank’s $1 million donation to fire relief to assist with intermediate and long-term housing needs as our Southern Oregon community rebuilds. This is a non-recurring item for 2021. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2021, excluding one-time merger adjustments, earnings per share would have been $2.57, versus $1.72 for the same period ended December 31, 2020.

About People’s Bank of Commerce

People’s Bank of Commerce’s stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Bank is available in the investor section of the bank’s website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, People’s Bank of Commerce is the only locally owned and managed community bank in Southern Oregon. People’s Bank of Commerce is a full-service, commercial bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Albany, Medford, Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, Klamath Falls, Lebanon, and Salem.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as People’s Bank or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe People’s Bank’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

(Dollars in 000's) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,194 $ 4,561 $ 4,752 $ 2,819 Federal funds sold - - - - Interest bearing deposits 77,643 100,429 148,554 91,103 Investment securities 241,564 203,913 104,155 25,894 Loans held for sale 1,408 2,802 901 3,407 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 457,224 459,883 474,909 346,198 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 458,632 462,685 475,810 349,605 Allowance for loan losses (4,376 ) (4,302 ) (4,076 ) (4,453 ) Premises and equipment, net 27,304 27,567 26,878 21,624 Bank owned life insurance 13,759 13,689 13,585 7,476 Other Assets 39,877 37,070 36,316 29,263 Total assets $ 859,597 $ 845,612 $ 805,973 $ 523,331 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 350,424 $ 358,013 $ 317,837 $ 231,095 Demand - interest bearing 113,154 100,341 112,945 54,806 Money market and savings 276,264 266,004 250,326 147,481 Time deposits of less than $250,000 21,140 22,670 20,613 19,149 Time deposits of more than $250,000 3,247 3,645 11,259 3,216 Total deposits $ 764,229 $ 750,673 $ 712,979 $ 455,747 Borrowed funds 7,437 7,529 6,817 6,924 Other liabilities 8,866 9,887 11,107 7,824 Total liabilities $ 780,532 $ 768,089 $ 730,904 $ 470,495 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock $ 61,340 $ 60,879 $ 57,104 $ 40,379 Retained earnings 19,465 16,489 17,620 11,775 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (1,740 ) 155 345 682 Total stockholders' equity $ 79,065 $ 77,523 $ 75,069 $ 52,836 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 859,597 $ 845,612 $ 805,973 $ 523,331

(Dollars in 000's) 4th Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 2nd Quarter 2021 4th Quarter 2020 INCOME STATEMENT INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 5,974 $ 6,632 $ 6,673 $ 4,308 Investments 724 544 218 155 Federal funds sold and due from banks 44 58 50 30 Total interest income 6,742 7,234 6,941 4,493 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 197 218 264 176 Borrowed funds 15 15 15 26 Total interest expense 212 233 279 202 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,530 7,001 6,662 4,291 Provision for loan losses 139 347 (249 ) 182 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,391 6,654 6,911 4,109 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 117 106 108 57 Mortgage lending income 472 615 697 1,634 Steelhead finance income 1,984 1,785 1,587 1,239 Bargain purchase gain (316 ) (316 ) - - BOLI Income 72 73 66 37 Other non-interest income 585 474 480 298 Total noninterest income 2,914 2,737 2,938 3,265 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,416 3,354 3,389 3,186 Occupancy & equipment expense 924 893 800 590 Advertising expense 295 396 392 277 Professional expenses 213 561 353 406 Data processing expense (197 ) 324 333 242 Other operating expenses 699 256 682 356 Total noninterest expense 5,350 5,784 5,948 5,057 Income before taxes 3,955 3,608 3,901 2,317 Provision for income taxes 978 958 948 619 NET INCOME $ 2,977 $ 2,650 $ 2,953 $ 1,698 Shares Outstanding End of Quarter 5,057,211 5,042,704 5,043,127 3,736,510 Average shares outstanding* 5,047,540 4,962,936 5,043,127 3,738,101 Earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.53 $ 0.59 $ 0.45 *Adjusted for stock dividend 9/22/21

(Dollars in 000's) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Financial Highlights Total loans $ 458,632 $ 462,685 $ 475,810 $ 349,605 Total deposits $ 764,229 $ 750,673 $ 712,979 $ 455,747 Total assets $ 859,597 $ 845,612 $ 805,973 $ 523,331 Net income $ 2,977 $ 2,650 $ 2,953 $ 1,698 Steelhead Finance contribution, pre-tax $ 1,116 $ 1,089 $ 970 $ 531 Mortgage contribution, pre-tax $ (8 ) $ 212 $ 308 $ 751 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.40 % 1.27 % 1.46 % 1.31 % Return on average equity 15.32 % 13.79 % 16.05 % 13.10 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.70 % 3.68 % 3.75 % Yield on loans 5.15 % 5.53 % 5.39 % 4.66 % Cost of deposits 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.16 % Efficiency ratio 56.65 % 59.39 % 61.96 % 66.93 % Full-time equivalent employees 140 140 138 106 Capital Leverage ratio 8.99 % 8.73 % 8.83 % 9.36 % Common equity tier 1 ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Tier 1 risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Total risk based ratio N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) N/A(1) Book value per share $ 15.63 $ 15.37 $ 14.89 $ 14.14 Tangible book value per share $ 14.87 $ 14.61 $ 14.11 $ 13.21 Asset Quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 4,376 $ 4,302 $ 5,782 $ 4,453 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 703 $ 665 $ 876 $ 191 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 1,245 $ 1,443 $ 1,845 $ 1,220 Classified assets(2) $ 2,949 $ 3,275 $ 3,138 $ 2,550 ALLL as a percentage of net loans 0.96 % 0.94 % 1.23 % 1.29 % ALLL as a percentage of NPLs 622 % 647 % 660 % 2327 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.15 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.23 % Classified Asset Ratio(3) 3.53 % 4.00 % 3.96 % 4.45 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.05 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 319,207 $ 304,342 $ 252,709 $ 116,997 Total loans, net of allowance $ 454,256 $ 458,383 $ 471,734 $ 345,152 Total earning assets $ 777,839 $ 767,027 $ 728,520 $ 466,602 Total assets $ 3,854 $ 3,872 $ 3,901 $ 3,485 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 859,597 $ 845,612 $ 805,973 $ 523,331 Total deposits $ 350,424 $ 358,013 $ 317,837 $ 231,095 764,229 750,673 712,979 455,747 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits Total loans, net of allowance $ 301,297 $ 278,310 $ 228,874 $ 98,223 Total earning assets $ 449,826 $ 465,410 $ 489,813 $ 361,982 Total assets $ 751,123 $ 743,719 $ 718,687 $ 460,205 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 848,239 $ 834,485 $ 809,623 $ 517,187 Total deposits $ 356,832 $ 336,375 $ 320,986 $ 227,689 752,255 739,372 717,147 448,225

(1) Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios. (2) Classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

