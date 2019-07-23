Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Peoples reported net income of $7.1 million, or $0.96 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.81 per share for the comparable period of 2018. The increase in earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is the product of higher net interest income of $1.1 million due to growth in our average earning assets of $102.3 million from the year ago period and a decrease to the provision for loan losses of $0.7 million when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018, partially offset by an increase of $0.9 million in noninterest expenses in the current period.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, totaled $13.6 million or $1.83 per share, a 14.8% increase when compared to $11.8 million or $1.60 per share for the same period last year. The increase in earnings in the current period is the result of higher net interest income of $2.2 million due to our earning asset growth coupled with a reduction in the provision for loan losses which resulted in a decrease to the provision of $0.7 million when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2019 to the same period in 2018.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with GAAP, Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included herein contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely gains and losses incurred within the investment securities portfolio and gains on the sale of other business lines. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Core net income, which we have defined to exclude losses or gains on investment securities and gains from other nonrecurring sources, for the three months ended June 30, totaled $7.1 million and $5.7 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Core net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.96, an increase from $0.77 for the same period in 2018. These results in 2019 exclude a pre-tax $23 thousand gain on the sale of debt securities and a $9 thousand unrealized loss on our equity investment portfolio while the results for 2018 exclude a pre-tax $8 thousand gain in the value of our equity investment securities portfolio and a pre-tax $291 thousand gain from the sale of our credit card portfolio.

Core net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $13.5 million or $1.83 per share, an increase of 16.9% compared to $11.6 million or $1.57 per share for the same period of 2018. Results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 exclude a pre-tax gain of $23 thousand on the sale of debt securities and a $8 thousand unrealized loss on our equity investment securities portfolio. The 2018 results were impacted by the pre-tax gain of $291 thousand from the sale of our credit card portfolio.

NOTABLES

Loans, net growth of $105.4 million or 6.0% since June 30, 2018 , with growth of $35.5 million or 3.9% annualized for the six months ended June 30, 2019 .





or 6.0% since , with growth of or 3.9% annualized for the six months ended . Deposits have grown $157.9 million or 9.2% compared to June 30, 2018 . Deposits increased $1.8 million or 0.2% annualized for the six months ended June 30, 2019 .





or 9.2% compared to . Deposits increased or 0.2% annualized for the six months ended . Tangible book value per share improved to $30.58 at June 30, 2019 from $28.78 at December 31, 2018 and from $27.50 at June 30, 2018 .





at from at and from at . Tax-equivalent net interest income increased $2.2 million or 6.3% to $37.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $35.7 million for the same period in 2018.





or 6.3% to for the six months ended compared to for the same period in 2018. Return on average assets was 1.18% and return on average equity was 9.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 1.08% and 8.90%, respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2018 .





compared to 1.08% and 8.90%, respectively for the six months ended . The allowance for loan losses to loans, net was 1.18% at June 30, 2019 , an increase from 1.17% at December 31, 2018 and 1.12% at June 30, 2018 .





, an increase from 1.17% at and 1.12% at . Opened our newest office in Lebanon County in June of 2019 servicing portions of Central Pennsylvania .

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), our tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30 were 3.62% and 3.60% respectively in 2019, compared to 3.58% and 3.57% respectively for the same periods in 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets increased 29 basis points to 4.49% and 4.46% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 from 4.20% and 4.17% during the corresponding periods of 2018. At the same time, we experienced higher interest-bearing liability costs due to increases in short-term market rates. Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased 36 and 37 basis points to 1.17% and 1.15% respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 when compared to 0.81% and 0.78% respectively for the same periods in 2018. Although the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has maintained the federal funds rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.50% through the first half of 2019, the short end of the yield curve has remained elevated resulting in higher deposit costs.

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the six months ended June 30, increased $2.2 million or 6.3% to $37.9 million in 2019 from $35.7 million in 2018. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was primarily due to a $117.3 million increase in average loans for the six months ended June 30, 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased to 4.75% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.42% for the comparable period in 2018. Loans, net averaged $1.8 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and $1.7 billion for the comparable period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 2.53% in 2019 from 2.60% in 2018. Average investments totaled $274.2 million in 2019 and $280.9 million in 2018. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $54.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the corresponding period last year.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. For the quarter ended June 30, the provision for loan losses was $0.4 million in 2019 and $1.1 million in 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, noninterest income totaled $7.6 million in 2019, an increase from $7.2 million in 2018. Fee income generated by commercial loan interest rate swap transactions totaled $0.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.1 million during the corresponding period of 2018. In the year ago period, a gain on the sale of our credit card portfolio of $291 thousand and the accrual of bank owned life insurance income of $365 thousand were recognized. Increases in revenues from merchant services, income from fiduciary activities, and income generated from wealth management services, more than offset a slight decrease in income from mortgage banking activities. For the three months ended June 30, noninterest income totaled $4.2 million in 2019, an increase from $3.7 million in 2018. The increase was due to higher service charges, fees and commissions related to fee income generated from commercial loan interest rate swap transactions, increases in revenues from merchant services, income from fiduciary activities, and income generated from wealth management services, partially offset by a slight decrease in income from mortgage banking activities.

Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million or 5.1% to $27.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $26.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.3 million or 9.0% due to annual merit increases and continued investment in our expansion markets in the Lehigh Valley, King of Prussia and Central Pennsylvania. Occupancy and equipment expenses also increased due to our market expansion when comparing the first half of 2019 and 2018 as those expenses increased $0.3 million or 5.0%. In addition, during the six months ended June 30, 2019, increases to other expenses and donations, were more than offset by decreases in professional fees and outside services, amortization expense recognized and FDIC insurance premiums and assessments. Noninterest expense increased $0.9 million or 6.9% to $14.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $13.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.6 million or 8.8% due to annual merit increases and continued investment in our expansion. Occupancy and equipment expenses also increased due to our market expansion when comparing the three months ending June 30, 2019 and 2018 as those expenses increased $0.1 million or 4.7%. In the other noninterest expense categories, increases in professional fees and outside services, donations and other expenses were partially offset by decreases in amortization expense recognized and FDIC insurance and assessments.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At June 30, 2019, total assets, loans and deposits were $2.3 billion, $1.9 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively. Loans, net increased $35.5 million or 3.9% annualized from December 31, 2018. The growth in loans was primarily from commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. Total deposits increased $1.8 million or 0.2% annualized from December 31, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $9.7 million or 4.8% annualized while interest-bearing deposits decreased $7.9 million or 1.1% annualized during the six months ended June 30, 2019. To fund balance sheet growth, long-term borrowings increased $15.1 million. Total investments were $269.9 million at June 30, 2019, including $261.7 million securities classified as available-for-sale and $8.0 million classified as held-to-maturity.

Stockholders' equity equaled $291.6 million or $39.41 per share at June 30, 2019, and $278.6 million or $37.66 per share at December 31, 2018. Tangible stockholders' equity improved to $30.58 per share at June 30, 2019, from $28.78 per share at December 31, 2018. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $0.68 per share, a 4.6% increase from the year ago period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 37.2%.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $12.7 million or 0.68% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2019, compared to $10.0 million or 0.55% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to placing a large commercial credit on non-accrual. The allowance for loan losses equaled $21.9 million or 1.18% of loans, net at June 30, 2019 compared to $21.4 million or 1.17% of loans, net, at December 31, 2018. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, equaled $0.8 million or 0.09% of average loans, compared to $1.5 million or 0.17% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp., Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations, present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (In thousands, except share and per share data)







































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30





2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Key performance data:































Per share data:































Net income

$ 0.96

$ 0.87

$ 0.86

$ 0.91

$ 0.81

Core net income (1)

$ 0.96

$ 0.87

$ 0.86

$ 0.91

$ 0.77

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

Book value

$ 39.41

$ 38.46

$ 37.66

$ 36.89

$ 36.43

Tangible book value (1)

$ 30.58

$ 29.61

$ 28.78

$ 27.99

$ 27.50

Market value:































High

$ 45.41

$ 46.74

$ 44.06

$ 48.10

$ 51.68

Low

$ 42.00

$ 40.34

$ 40.00

$ 42.40

$ 43.72

Closing

$ 44.99

$ 45.24

$ 44.06

$ 42.40

$ 47.02

Market capitalization

$ 332,885

$ 334,733

$ 326,002

$ 313,720

$ 347,904

Common shares outstanding



7,399,078



7,399,054



7,399,054



7,399,054



7,399,054

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



9.98 %

9.26 %

9.21 %

9.81 %

8.90 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



9.97 %

9.26 %

9.21 %

9.79 %

8.55 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



12.93 %

12.08 %

12.10 %

12.95 %

11.81 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



12.91 %

12.08 %

12.10 %

12.93 %

11.34 % Return on average assets



1.24 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.19 %

1.08 % Core return on average assets (1)



1.24 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.19 %

1.03 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



12.55 %

12.28 %

12.17 %

12.09 %

12.06 % Efficiency ratio (2)



61.15 %

60.03 %

59.42 %

57.00 %

61.98 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.68 %

0.76 %

0.55 %

0.65 %

0.63 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.11 %

0.07 %

0.02 %

0.05 %

0.28 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, net



1.18 %

1.20 %

1.17 %

1.15 %

1.12 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



4.49 %

4.44 %

4.38 %

4.25 %

4.20 % Cost of funds



1.17 %

1.14 %

0.99 %

0.89 %

0.81 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



3.32 %

3.30 %

3.39 %

3.36 %

3.39 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



3.62 %

3.58 %

3.63 %

3.57 %

3.58 %



































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)



















June 30

June 30

Six Months Ended

2019

2018

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 40,744

$ 35,748

Tax-exempt



2,208



1,741

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



2,035



1,792

Tax-exempt



1,082



1,362

Dividends



41



35

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



23



82

Total interest income



46,133



40,760

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



7,124



3,793

Interest on short-term borrowings



1,408



1,508

Interest on long-term debt



576



621

Total interest expense



9,108



5,922

Net interest income



37,025



34,838

Provision for loan losses



1,400



2,100

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



35,625



32,738

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions



4,489



3,973

Merchant services income



655



559

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



999



982

Wealth management income



747



743

Mortgage banking income



285



309

Life insurance investment income



378



378

Net gain on investment securities



15







Net gains on sale of credit card loans









291

Total noninterest income



7,568



7,235

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



15,632



14,345

Net occupancy and equipment expense



5,810



5,534

Amortization of intangible assets



374



450

Other expenses



6,103



6,248

Total noninterest expense



27,919



26,577

Income before income taxes



15,274



13,396

Provision for income tax expense



1,718



1,585

Net income

$ 13,556

$ 11,811

Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale

$ 5,050

$ (3,215)

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income



(23)







Change in derivative fair value



506







Income tax related to other comprehensive income (loss)



1,162



(677)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes



4,371



(2,538)

Comprehensive income

$ 17,927

$ 9,273

Per share data:













Net income

$ 1.83

$ 1.60

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.68

$ 0.65

Average common shares outstanding



7,399,178



7,396,519



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 20,641

$ 20,103

$ 19,806

$ 18,798

$ 18,239

Tax-exempt



1,109



1,099



1,006



919



871

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:































Taxable



1,025



1,012



1,009



998



934

Tax-exempt



520



562



620



639



661

Dividends



22



19



21



16



19

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



15



6



20



49



42

Total interest income



23,332



22,801



22,482



21,419



20,766

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



3,713



3,411



3,211



2,342



1,959

Interest on short-term borrowings



595



813



421



809



841

Interest on long-term debt



296



280



302



315



315

Total interest expense



4,604



4,504



3,934



3,466



3,115

Net interest income



18,728



18,297



18,548



17,953



17,651

Provision for loan losses



350



1,050



1,050



1,050



1,050

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



18,378



17,247



17,498



16,903



16,601

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions



2,490



1,999



1,822



1,883



1,885

Merchant services income



457



198



122



128



309

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



492



507



484



570



485

Wealth management income



370



377



399



305



332

Mortgage banking income



137



148



155



163



162

Life insurance investment income



192



186



189



190



191

Net gain on investment securities



14



1









14



8

Net gain on sale of credit card loans



























291

Total noninterest income



4,152



3,416



3,171



3,253



3,663

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



8,037



7,595



7,116



6,946



7,390

Net occupancy and equipment expense



2,849



2,961



2,682



2,681



2,720

Amortization of intangible assets



182



192



211



220



220

Other expenses



3,361



2,742



3,364



2,690



3,166

Total noninterest expense



14,429



13,490



13,373



12,537



13,496

Income before income taxes



8,101



7,173



7,296



7,619



6,768

Income tax expense



957



761



904



902



811

Net income

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

$ 6,392

$ 6,717

$ 5,957

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale

$ 2,611

$ 2,439

$ 2,380

$ (1,179)

$ (839)

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income



(23)

























Change in pension liability















(591)













Change in derivative fair value



443



63



246













Income tax related to other comprehensive income (loss)



637



525



429



(248)



(176)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes



2,394



1,977



1,606



(931)



(663)

Comprehensive income

$ 9,538

$ 8,389

$ 7,998

$ 5,786

$ 5,294

Per share data:































Net income

$ 0.96

$ 0.87

$ 0.86

$ 0.91

$ 0.81

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

Average common shares outstanding



7,399,302



7,399,054



7,399,054



7,399,054



7,396,533



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Net interest income:































Interest income































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 20,641

$ 20,103

$ 19,806

$ 18,798

$ 18,239

Tax-exempt



1,404



1,391



1,274



1,162



1,103

Total loans, net



22,045



21,494



21,080



19,960



19,342

Investments:































Taxable



1,045



1,031



1,047



1,062



991

Tax-exempt



659



711



785



811



837

Total investments



1,704



1,742



1,832



1,873



1,828

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other

banks



17



6



3



1



2

Total interest income



23,766



23,242



22,915



21,834



21,172

Interest expense:































Deposits



3,713



3,411



3,211



2,342



1,959

Short-term borrowings



595



813



421



809



841

Long-term debt



296



280



302



315



315

Total interest expense



4,604



4,504



3,934



3,466



3,115

Net interest income

$ 19,162

$ 18,738

$ 18,981

$ 18,368

$ 18,057

Loans, net:































Taxable



4.85 %

4.79 %

4.73 %

4.57 %

4.52 % Tax-exempt



3.96 %

3.91 %

3.80 %

3.74 %

3.60 % Total loans, net



4.78 %

4.72 %

4.66 %

4.51 %

4.46 % Investments:































Taxable



2.21 %

2.25 %

2.25 %

2.28 %

2.22 % Tax-exempt



3.20 %

3.17 %

3.25 %

3.25 %

3.25 % Total investments



2.51 %

2.55 %

2.60 %

2.62 %

2.60 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



2.67 %

2.37 %

2.28 %

1.05 %

2.35 % Total interest-bearing assets



4.49 %

4.44 %

4.38 %

4.25 %

4.20 % Interest expense:































Deposits



1.03 %

0.96 %

0.87 %

0.69 %

0.59 % Short-term borrowings



2.69 %

2.70 %

2.56 %

2.23 %

2.06 % Long-term debt



2.83 %

3.02 %

2.63 %

2.57 %

2.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1.17 %

1.14 %

0.99 %

0.89 %

0.81 % Net interest spread



3.32 %

3.30 %

3.39 %

3.36 %

3.39 % Net interest margin



3.62 %

3.58 %

3.63 %

3.57 %

3.58 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

At period end

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 26,615

$ 24,364

$ 32,569

$ 40,458

$ 35,249

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



3,347



1,688



47



137



130

Federal funds sold































Investment securities:































Available-for-sale



261,665



270,384



269,682



274,794



275,050

Equity investments carried at fair value



283



292



291



291



278

Held-to-maturity



7,969



8,162



8,361



8,551



8,780

Loans held for sale



831









749



98







Loans, net



1,858,799



1,849,602



1,823,266



1,779,445



1,753,389

Less: allowance for loan losses



21,930



22,105



21,379



20,413



19,573

Net loans



1,836,869



1,827,497



1,801,887



1,759,032



1,733,816

Premises and equipment, net



46,468



44,728



38,889



37,467



37,148

Accrued interest receivable



7,303



7,211



7,115



6,565



6,802

Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Other intangible assets, net



1,921



2,104



2,296



2,507



2,727

Other assets



67,625



68,144



63,737



64,573



72,276

Total assets

$ 2,324,266

$ 2,317,944

$ 2,288,993

$ 2,257,843

$ 2,235,626

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 419,995

$ 432,830

$ 410,260

$ 404,293

$ 400,518

Interest-bearing



1,456,804



1,435,400



1,464,762



1,423,571



1,318,343

Total deposits



1,876,799



1,868,230



1,875,022



1,827,864



1,718,861

Short-term borrowings



82,700



109,000



86,500



99,450



187,450

Long-term debt



52,980



37,446



37,906



48,461



48,911

Accrued interest payable



1,058



878



1,195



745



538

Other liabilities



19,146



17,821



9,756



8,352



10,322

Total liabilities



2,032,683



2,033,375



2,010,379



1,984,872



1,966,082

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



14,798



14,798



14,798



14,798



14,798

Capital surplus



135,384



135,393



135,310



135,226



135,143

Retained earnings



145,106



140,478



136,582



132,631



128,356

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,705)



(6,100)



(8,076)



(9,684)



(8,753)

Total stockholders' equity



291,583



284,569



278,614



272,971



269,544

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,324,266

$ 2,317,944

$ 2,288,993

$ 2,257,843

$ 2,235,626



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Average quarterly balances

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 1,707,730

$ 1,701,737

$ 1,662,290

$ 1,632,012

$ 1,616,729

Tax-exempt



142,310



144,119



133,100



123,199



122,876

Total loans, net



1,850,040



1,845,856



1,795,390



1,755,211



1,739,605

Investments:































Taxable



189,265



185,696



184,345



184,623



178,957

Tax-exempt



82,565



90,961



95,698



99,142



103,279

Total investments



271,830



276,657



280,043



283,765



282,236

Interest-bearing balances with banks



2,554



1,028



523



377



342

Total interest-bearing assets



2,124,424



2,123,541



2,075,956



2,039,353



2,022,183

Other assets



190,583



187,537



186,491



198,229



195,919

Total assets

$ 2,315,007

$ 2,311,078

$ 2,262,447

$ 2,237,582

$ 2,218,102

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 1,449,665

$ 1,445,861

$ 1,459,155

$ 1,351,709

$ 1,327,036

Noninterest-bearing



426,791



406,733



403,488



405,671



394,461

Total deposits



1,876,456



1,852,594



1,862,643



1,757,380



1,721,497

Short-term borrowings



88,792



121,954



65,192



144,162



163,596

Long-term debt



41,948



37,663



45,503



48,670



49,136

Other liabilities



20,773



17,977



13,794



15,609



15,376

Total liabilities



2,027,969



2,030,188



1,987,132



1,965,821



1,949,605

Stockholders' equity



287,038



280,890



275,315



271,761



268,497

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,315,007

$ 2,311,078

$ 2,262,447

$ 2,237,582

$ 2,218,102



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Asset Quality Data (In thousands)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30





2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

At quarter end































Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 11,926

$ 12,803

$ 8,669

$ 10,576

$ 10,424

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



341



829



923



584



84

Foreclosed assets



408



360



376



342



500

Total nonperforming assets

$ 12,675

$ 13,992

$ 9,968

$ 11,502

$ 11,008



































Three months ended































Allowance for loan losses:































Beginning balance

$ 22,105

$ 21,379

$ 20,413

$ 19,573

$ 19,718

Charge-offs



576



374



202



328



1,398

Recoveries



51



50



118



118



203

Provision for loan losses



350



1,050



1,050



1,050



1,050

Ending balance

$ 21,930

$ 22,105

$ 21,379

$ 20,413

$ 19,573



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Three months ended

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

Core net income per share:































Net income GAAP

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

$ 6,392

$ 6,717

$ 5,957

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of business line



























291

Less: (gain) loss on investment securities



(14)



(1)









(14)



(8)

Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment



(3)















(3)



(2)

Add: Gain on sale of business line tax adjustment



























61

Net income Core

$ 7,133

$ 6,411

$ 6,392

$ 6,706

$ 5,721

Average common shares outstanding



7,399,302



7,399,054



7,399,054



7,399,054



7,396,533

Core net income per share

$ 0.96

$ 0.87

$ 0.86

$ 0.91

$ 0.77

Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 291,583

$ 284,569

$ 278,614

$ 272,971

$ 269,544

Less: Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



1,921



2,104



2,296



2,507



2,727

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 226,292

$ 219,095

$ 212,948

$ 207,094

$ 203,447

Common shares outstanding



7,399,078



7,399,054



7,399,054



7,399,054



7,399,054

Tangible book value per share

$ 30.58

$ 29.61

$ 28.78

$ 27.99

$ 27.50

Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

$ 6,392

$ 6,717

$ 5,957

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of business line



























291

Less: (gain) loss on investment securities



(14)



(1)









(14)



(8)

Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment



(3)















(3)



(2)

Add: Gain on sale of business line tax adjustment



























61

Net income Core

$ 7,133

$ 6,411

$ 6,392

$ 6,706

$ 5,721

Average stockholders' equity

$ 287,038

$ 280,890

$ 275,315

$ 271,761

$ 268,497

Core return on average stockholders' equity



9.97 %

9.26 %

9.21 %

9.79 %

8.55 % Return on average tangible equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

$ 6,392

$ 6,717

$ 5,957

Average stockholders' equity

$ 287,038

$ 280,890

$ 275,315

$ 271,761

$ 268,497

Less: average intangibles



65,406



65,570



65,772



65,987



66,208

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 221,632

$ 215,320

$ 209,543

$ 205,774

$ 202,289

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



12.93 %

12.08 %

12.10 %

12.95 %

11.81 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

$ 6,392

$ 6,717

$ 5,957

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of business line



























291

Less: (gain) loss on investment securities



(14)



(1)









(14)



(8)

Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment



(3)















(3)



(2)

Add: Gain on sale of business line tax adjustment



























61

Net income Core

$ 7,133

$ 6,411

$ 6,392

$ 6,706

$ 5,721

Average stockholders' equity

$ 287,038

$ 280,890

$ 275,315

$ 271,761

$ 268,497

Less: average intangibles



65,406



65,570



65,772



65,987



66,208

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 221,632

$ 215,320

$ 209,543

$ 205,774

$ 202,289

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



12.91 %

12.08 %

12.10 %

12.93 %

11.34 % Core return on average assets:































Net income GAAP

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

$ 6,392

$ 6,717

$ 5,957

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of business line



























291

Less: (gain) loss on investment securities



(14)



(1)









(14)



(8)

Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment



(3)















(3)



(2)

Add: Gain on sale of business line tax adjustment



























61

Net income Core

$ 7,133

$ 6,411

$ 6,392

$ 6,706

$ 5,721

Average assets

$ 2,315,007

$ 2,311,078

$ 2,262,447

$ 2,237,582

$ 2,218,102

Core return on average assets



1.24 %

1.13 %

1.12 %

1.19 %

1.03 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share data)



















June 30

June 30

Six Months Ended

2019

2018

Core net income per share:













Net income GAAP

$ 13,556

$ 11,811

Adjustments:













Less: Gain on sale of business line









291

Less: Gain on investment securities



(15)







Add: Gain on sale of business line tax adjustment









61

Add: Gain on investment securities tax adjustment



(3)







Net income Core

$ 13,544

$ 11,581

Average common shares outstanding



7,399,178



7,396,519

Core net income per share

$ 1.83

$ 1.57



