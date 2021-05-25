COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleShare is proud to announce its third recognition by Forbes, earning a position on the Forbes 2021 America's Best Temp Staffing Firms List. Additionally, in 2019 and 2020, PeopleShare ranked on a similar Forbes list: America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms. PeopleShare is one of the largest temp-to-hire and direct hire staffing firms headquartered on the East Coast, with offices blanketing the Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West regions.

PeopleShare Named on Forbes 2021 America's Best Temp Staffing Firms List

"For businesses looking to quickly scale up their workforces, temporary staffing search firms are vital. ~ stated by Christian Kreznar, Forbes article America's Temp Staffing Firms, dated May 6th, 2021.

Only PeopleShare, provides more precision, more prep, and more partnership through its unique interviewing processes.

PeopleShare serves as a resource for companies seeking a staffing partner and job seekers looking for long-term employment. Focused on staffing in the clerical and light industrial sectors, PeopleShare has the largest amount of locally based offices in the industry.

As businesses begin to recover from the Coronavirus Pandemic, trusting relationships have become invaluable. A PeopleShare client shared ~ "PeopleShare has been essential to our business. They have been vital to keeping us staffed." Another said ~ "Our partnership with PeopleShare has been a great experience." These testimonials are a small sampling of the successes businesses and associates have when partnering with PeopleShare.

For three years, being recognized by Forbes is a great honor for PeopleShare. It reinforces the work completed every day to provide the best possible services to its clients and candidates.

The mission at PeopleShare is to connect employers with employees who can hit the ground running from day one, which can only lead to great success and lifelong partnerships.

