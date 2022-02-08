|
08.02.2022 15:00:00
PeopleStrategy Converts to a Single Enterprise Technology Platform with an Integrated Partner Network
EDISON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy, a one-stop brokerage and provider of a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, is pleased to announce they have migrated their entire customer base to make a single, strategic, proprietary platform. People management is now exceptionally easy to recruit, hire, pay, and manage your employees all in one place.
"The company has worked hard for a number of years to evolve to our current technology upgrade. These efforts included constructing a new payroll engine and consolidating multiple customer bases due to acquisitions" said PeopleStrategy CEO, Jim Prekop. "We are now positioned for significant growth with our flagship solution."
Current and future customers can also take advantage of an ecosystem of industry partners to assist with employee engagement, wellbeing, compliance, financial health, and much more. PeopleStrategy has a "meet you where you are" approach to managing the employee life cycle, which means that you can stay focused on the things that are most important. They focus on providing tools to help grow your business and streamline processes with it's easy to use single source people management solution. Whether you wear 1 hat or 10, utilizing this system will make it easier to do what you do best while keeping your employees paid, engaged, and on target.
Ready to streamline your HR processes? Contact sales@peoplestrategy.com to schedule a demo and see how our product can grow with your business, and take off a hat, or two.
About PeopleStrategy
PeopleStrategy is a leading provider of enterprise cloud-based HCM solutions that enable employers to more effectively manage their Talent Acquisition, HCM, Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Management, and Talent Management processes. PeopleStrategy's platform empowers the entire organization through self-service and mobile access, reducing administrative costs while providing you more time to focus on growing your people. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.
Media Contact
PeopleStrategy
Chelsea Owens
Director of Marketing
chelsea.owens@peoplestrategy.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoplestrategy-converts-to-a-single-enterprise-technology-platform-with-an-integrated-partner-network-301477437.html
SOURCE PeopleStrategy, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow fester -- ATX und DAX klettern kräftig nach oben -- Käufer an Asiens Börsen letztlich in der Überzahl
Der US-Aktienmarkt baut am Mittwoch seine Vortagesgewinne aus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte sehr stark. An den größten Fernost-Börsen dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.