PeopleStrategy Welcomes Raj Singh to Lead Development

EDISON, N.J. , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy Inc. ®, a provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions combined with full-service insurance brokerage services, announced the recent hiring of Raj Singh as Head of Development.

"PeopleStrategy is in a prime position to enhance our features and functionalities for a better employee experience"

Mr. Singh brings over twenty years of software industry experience. He has worked in several industries including HR solutions, Cloud Services, aerospace, aeronautics, aviation, financial technologies, insurance, and federal and state government. Prior to PeopleStrategy, Mr. Singh held executive and leadership positions with TriNet and IBM.

"PeopleStrategy is excited to have Raj's extensive experience and strong leadership to take our enterprise platform to the next level," said Jim Prekop, CEO of PeopleStrategy. "His efforts will further enhance our vision for continuous improvement to the user experience and employee-centric functionality for job satisfaction and career growth to better serve our clients and their employees."

"With the recent evolvement of the product, PeopleStrategy is in a prime position to enhance our features and functionalities for a better employee experience," said Singh. "My primary focus is to deliver cutting edge technology solutions matched with high-quality outcomes for our customers to leverage for seamless integration and usability to support their goals."

About PeopleStrategy Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

Follow PeopleStrategy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoplestrategy/

YouTube: (3) Eight Hour Grind - YouTube

Twitter: https://twitter.com/peoplestrategy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeopleStrategy1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peoplestrategyinc/

Contact Information

Chelsea Owens

Marketing Director

chelsea.owens@peoplestrategy.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoplestrategy-welcomes-raj-singh-to-lead-development-301507122.html

SOURCE PeopleStrategy, Inc.