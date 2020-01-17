Peopletrail® Announces The Launch Of Its New Consumer Background Screening Portal

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peopletrail LLC, the leading consumer reporting agency providing advanced background checks and pre-employment screening, today announced the launch of their new exclusive consumer background screening website, Consumer Credentials. The Consumer Website will be providing personal background checks to candidates looking to stay on top of their information.

According to the stats, more than 333 million background checks were performed by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) in the United States from the year 1998 to 2019. Last year this number increased by 8.39%. (FBI Source)

Recognizing the growing presence of background checks, Peopletrail developed Consumer Credentials to help individuals ensure that they are getting instant, reliable cost-effective, and accurate information on their personal background checks. The new subsidiary streamlines the employment screening processes, reinforces trust and strengthens the candidate and employer relationships. Peopletrail's CEO Wallace Davis commented, "With all of the information floating around out there, a mass violation of consumer's rights and the absence of personal information protection, there is finally a place where consumers can come to obtain a personal relevant, and accurate, report regarding credit, criminal and/or other personal data that CRA's regularly compile about them without compromising their privacy and security."

About Peopletrail®

Peopletrail® is a leading provider of pre-employment screening, criminal background checks, tenant screening, drug screening, ATS integration, & corporate security solutions. Oracle Gold Partner & PBSA accredited, only Peopletrail® combines superior customer service through dedicated account managers with efficient, state-of-the-art technology integration to deliver on-demand, accurate and timely consumer reporting results.

