Peopletrail stands united with organizations, both public and private, in the fight against COVID-19

DRAPER, Utah, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peopletrail LLC, the leading consumer reporting agency providing advanced background checks and pre-employment screening today announced its solidarity with businesses across the United States. As the situation around the 2019 novel Coronavirus (COVID019) continues to develop our paramount concern has been for the health and safety of our customers and partners.

Safety Measures:

In order to ensure the safety of our employees, only a few necessary workers are coming to our physical location. We are monitoring fever and symptoms at the location as well and have implemented a strict hygiene policy for their safety. As the COVID-19 situation unfolds, Peopletrail remains focused on the wellbeing of our employees and their families as we ensure continuous operations for our customers. We have pivoted from a crisis response mode into a high-delivery mode to meet and exceed our customers' goals and to push forward our technology platform transformation.

Wallace T Davis President/CEO stated,

"We are in touch with partners and customers regularly. Many businesses are all struggling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peopletrail stands united with organizations, both public and private, in the fight against this moving target. Many governments around the world have enacted measures to help both consumers and businesses weather the crisis. We are all in this together."

Economic Measures:

While many businesses may not be prepared for a dramatic drop in operating cash flow to float their businesses, we are not immune to this tragic reality ourselves. However, by pulling some strings, working with crucial lenders, and servicing many customers who are desperately in need of our services we have been able to secure the resources to pay our bills. This is a personal goal of ours to make sure we are paying our vendors and partners who are helping us to make it through this crisis. While this can't last forever, we are committed to pay our bills on time and not put any HOLD on our AP to store up cash "Just in case". We want our vendors and partners to know we are committed to decreasing the economic burden on them through this hopefully temporary crisis and would encourage all to do the same.

We Are Open:

We are open and business is running as usual. We are still taking orders and processing with many of our employees working from home. We recommend working from home unless there is a special case or need at our physical location in Draper, Utah. With the closure of some courthouses, many public record repositories, as well as overcrowded medical clinics, laboratories, and health facilities COVID-19 has become priority number 1. This will impact some critical pre-employment and background drug testing programs. We are experiencing some delays in these areas, and also with our regulated and non-regulated physical examination services.

Again Mr. Davis President/CEO explained,

"We are working diligently to remedy these situations and are hopeful and confident these services will return to normal in the very near future. Thank you for your patience in this global time of need. It is when we work together, utilizing the American spirit of innovation we can get through trying times."

