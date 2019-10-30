Peppers Automotive Group provides informative model research on 2020 RAM 1500

PARIS, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Model year 2020 trucks are flooding the market with innovative new technology and entertainment systems, along with towing and hauling capabilities. One of these trucks with impressive new features is the 2020 RAM 1500, which offers impressive towing and hauling technology, along with a host of entertainment and safety features. The new RAM 1500 has made its way to the Peppers Automotive Group lot and was the focus of informative model research.

The auto industry experts at Peppers Automotive Group have conducted model research on more than 75 different vehicles that are available in its lot and dig into the features and specs that make each model special. The most recent research project done by the Peppers Automotive Group focuses on the 2020 RAM 1500 and highlights the new and unique technology available on the full-size truck, like the multifunction tailgate that simplifies loading and unloading cargo and the 12-inch touchscreen navigation and entertainment system. To learn about engine options, torque, horsepower, specific towing and hauling capabilities on the the 2020 RAM 1500, visit the model's research page or get in touch with Peppers Automotive Group.

Peppers Automotive Group has an inventory of more than 30 RAM 1500 trucks

