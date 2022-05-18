PEPSI® CELEBRATES THE FACT THAT PIZZA GOES #BETTERWITHPEPSI AND TEAMS UP WITH CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA (CIA) CONSULTING TO REIMAGINE AMERICA'S FAVORITE PIZZA TOPPING

Pepsi to Debut the First "Pepsi™-Roni Pizza" on National Pizza Party Day While Comping Pepsi for Pizza-Lovers Nationwide

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everybody loves pizza – it's no surprise it's America's most popular food, and while everyone has different preferences on topping combinations, crust, and regional specialties, there's one thing people do agree on – pizza goes #BetterWithPepsi. In fact, in a recent study, 90%1 of people agree that Pepsi is a perfect beverage complement to pizza, so it's no surprise that 72%2 of national pizza locations currently serve Pepsi. To celebrate this truth, Pepsi is taking pizza enjoyment to the next level on National Pizza Party Day - this Friday, May 20. With help from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Consulting, a business unit of The Culinary Institute of America, Pepsi has completely reimagined America's favorite pizza topping, unveiling the world's first Pepsi™-Roni Pizza.

In 1905, New York's Little Italy established the first pizza parlor in the country. Around the same time, the pepperoni was created in Lower Manhattan to enhance the taste of pizza - an American take on classic Italian meats and spices that brings out the sweet dairy notes of pizza. Since then, pepperoni has skyrocketed to become the most ubiquitous and beloved pizza topping in the United States and has remained the same for the better part of 100 years - until now. Since Pepsi is wildly known to also enhance the taste of pizza, the brand enlisted CIA chefs to reimagine and engineer a new type of pepperoni infused with the rich caramel notes and brown spices with the citrusy pop of Pepsi cola. The unique topping recipe designed by Pepsi and CIA Consulting includes a Pepsi® Zero Sugar reduction instead of the water typically used in pepperoni preparation and layers the sweet and citrus zests Pepsi is known for with the standard spice blends found in pepperoni.

"The concept is quite simple. Pepperoni brings a smokey spiciness and the Pepsi adds a citrusy sweetness," said David Kamen, Director of Client Experience for CIA Consulting. "It's an intriguing combination we think pizza fans will be excited to try."

This Friday, May 20 from 11 AM to 3 PM, pizza fanatics located in New York City can try the first Pepsi™-Roni Pizza (for free!) in Lower Manhattan – the birthplace of pepperoni – only at Made in New York Pizza West Village (561 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014), while supplies last.

Pizza fanatics who can't make it to Manhattan for a slice can still experience the perfect pairing of Pepsi and pizza by getting their ice-cold Pepsi comped in two ways, if enjoyed with a pizza (slice or pie, however they like it). Full details and terms and conditions can be found at pepsipizza.tryadrink.com/terms.

1) Share a photo3 of themselves with a Pepsi and a pizza of their choice purchased anywhere in the country that day on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with the hashtag #BetterWithPepsi. Then, text "PEPSIANDPIZZA" to 81234 and upload the receipt(s) that clearly show a pizza and a Pepsi purchase to get reimbursed for up to $3.00 via PayPal, Venmo or Digital Retailer Gift Card.

2) Unlock $5 off DoorDash pizza orders of $15.00 or more if purchased with a Pepsi.

"We have always known that pizza tastes better with Pepsi, so we're thrilled to take this pairing to the next level with our #BetterWithPepsi campaign," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. "The pepperoni was literally invented to enhance the taste of a pizza; since we know that pizza also tastes better with Pepsi, we can't wait to bring these tastes together to create the Pepsi™-Roni Pizza – an unapologetically delicious creation that merges the best pizza topping with the best pizza beverage into one amazing taste experience. You truly have to try it for yourself."

Why Do Pizza Fans Prefer Pepsi?

Pepsi commissioned a survey of consumers1 and found that no matter how they preferred their pie, pizza tasted #BetterWithPepsi. The brand tested a variety of crusts, styles, temperatures, and toppings from pepperoni to pineapple, peppers and onions to black olives - but one thing remained clear: they agreed that Pepsi enhanced the flavor of their slice. According to the study:

91% of respondents recommend Pepsi as a beverage with pizza;

90% of respondents agree that Pepsi makes the eating experience more enjoyable;

90% of respondents agree that Pepsi is a perfect beverage and pizza combination.

The #BetterWithPepsi Creative Campaign

The National Pizza Party Day promotion and limited-edition Pepsi™-Roni Pizza is the latest iteration of the brand's Better With Pepsi creative campaign launched in 2021 which included 12 national commercials and proved the most popular cheeseburgers from the top three burger chains in the country went #BetterwithPepsi. As part of this #BetterwithPepsi program, Pepsi will debut another new suite of national television spots this summer. Better With Pepsi is more than a tagline for the brand, it's an unapologetic reinforcement of how consumers enjoy Pepsi every day with their favorite foods.

1 Taste Test: Central Location Test (CLT) was designed and conducted by Dragonfly SCI, Inc., an independent sensory and product evaluation firm. The test was fielded in the Chicago and New Jersey/Metro NY markets in April 2022. 190 male & female consumers aged 18-54 who had eaten pizza and drank it with a regular cola in the past month participated.

2 National pizza locations include: Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Papa Johns, Marco's Pizza, Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pz and Hungry Howie's Pizza.

3 Sharing a photo is optional. View full terms and conditions here pepsipizza.tryadrink.com/terms.

