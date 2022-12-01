Pepsi® Invites Fans to Join the Naughty List This Holiday Season With "Pilk" And Cookies - A New "Dirty Soda" Holiday Tradition

Pepsi Has Teamed Up With Santa and Actress Lindsay Lohan to Encourage All to Enjoy "Pilk" – the Delicious Trend of Combining Pepsi and Milk – In A New #PilkandCookies Challenge to Win Holiday Cash

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Pepsi is giving milk and cookies – a favorite tradition to leave out for Santa – a surprising and naughty new twist with the introduction of Pilk and Cookies. For those new to Pilk, it is the delicious and must-have drink that combines the crispness of Pepsi with the subtly sweet and creamy taste of milk, traditionally topped with creamer, and it pairs perfectly with cookies. Known in pop culture as a "dirty soda," this trending combination has grown over several decades and has recently gained viral fame on TikTok.

Starting today through December 25, Pepsi is inviting fans to join the naughty list with the #PilkandCookies Holiday Challenge, giving 25 lucky fans the chance to win cash for their holiday gifts. To enter, fans must follow @Pepsi on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok and share a photo or video of their dirty, delicious Pilk and Cookies treat with #PilkandCookies #Sweepstakes.

*No Purchase Necessary. U.S. res. of 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 12/25/22, 11:59:59pm ET. Rules

To kick off the challenge and announce this new tradition, Pepsi has partnered with two of the most iconic stars of the holidays – Lindsay Lohan and Santa. Lohan, fresh off her holiday hit film, Netflix's "Falling for Christmas" and recently released rendition of "Jingle Bell Rock," can be seen enjoying Pilk and Cookies in a short clip here along with Pepsi and Santa on the brand's YouTube.

"Partnering with Pepsi to announce Pilk and Cookies has been an incredible experience," said Lindsay Lohan. "As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda. For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won't lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing, but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I'm very excited for the rest of the world to try it."

"Combining Pepsi and milk has long been a secret hack among Pepsi fans. Now with the rise of the 'dirty soda' trend on TikTok and throughout the country, we thought Pilk and Cookies would be a great way to unapologetically celebrate the holidays with a new and delicious way to enjoy Pepsi this season," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi.

For those that do not know where to start when concocting their own Pilk, Pepsi has been busy mixing up recipes to give you some helpful hints on the perfect ratio of Pepsi and milk, delicious mix-ins, and the ideal cookies to pair it with. This holiday season, try these Pilk and Cookies recipes below and let your tastebuds sing with holiday cheer:

The Naughty & Ice : For a pure milk taste that's infused with notes of vanilla, measure and combine 1 cup of whole milk, 1 tbsp of heavy cream and 1 tbsp of vanilla creamer. From there, pour the mixture slowly into 1 cup of Pepsi – the brand's hero product – and consume it alongside a chocolate chip cookie.

: For a pure milk taste that's infused with notes of vanilla, measure and combine 1 cup of whole milk, 1 tbsp of heavy cream and 1 tbsp of vanilla creamer. From there, pour the mixture slowly into 1 cup of Pepsi – the brand's hero product – and consume it alongside a chocolate chip cookie. The Chocolate Extreme : Blend 1/3 cup of chocolate milk and 2 tbsp of chocolate creamer together, transfer the mixture to 1 cup of smooth & creamy Pepsi Nitro to enjoy the richness of the flavor atop of a frothy foam head. This "Pilk" will satisfy the chocoholic in you, especially by pairing it with a double chocolate cookie.

: Blend 1/3 cup of chocolate milk and 2 tbsp of chocolate creamer together, transfer the mixture to 1 cup of smooth & creamy Pepsi Nitro to enjoy the richness of the flavor atop of a frothy foam head. This "Pilk" will satisfy the chocoholic in you, especially by pairing it with a double chocolate cookie. The Cherry on Top : A hint of cherry always sweetens the deal. Combine ½ cup of 2% milk, 2 tbsp of heavy cream and 2 tbsp of caramel creamer. To bring the complex flavors to life, place the mixture into 1 cup of Pepsi Wild Cherry while pairing the drink with a gingerbread cookie.

: A hint of cherry always sweetens the deal. Combine ½ cup of 2% milk, 2 tbsp of heavy cream and 2 tbsp of caramel creamer. To bring the complex flavors to life, place the mixture into 1 cup of Pepsi Wild Cherry while pairing the drink with a gingerbread cookie. The Snow Fl(oat) : An oatmeal-based cookie loaded with raisins is sure to complement an oat milk "Pilk." Start by taking ½ cup of oat milk and adding 4 tbsp of caramel creamer. Then, slowly pour the sweet mixture into a glass filled with 1 cup of Pepsi Zero Sugar.

: An oatmeal-based cookie loaded with raisins is sure to complement an oat milk "Pilk." Start by taking ½ cup of oat milk and adding 4 tbsp of caramel creamer. Then, slowly pour the sweet mixture into a glass filled with 1 cup of Pepsi Zero Sugar. The Nutty Cracker: Combine ½ cup of almond milk and 4 tbsp of coconut creamer and place the mixture atop a pool of smooth & creamy Nitro Pepsi Vanilla. For true richness, pair with a coated peanut butter cookie.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsi-invites-fans-to-join-the-naughty-list-this-holiday-season-with-pilk-and-cookies--a-new-dirty-soda-holiday-tradition-301691543.html

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America