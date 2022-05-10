Pepsi® Invites Fans to "Score with Pogba" In New Augmented Reality Game Starring Soccer Superstar Paul Pogba, UEFA Champions League and Pizza Hut

Collaborating with Pizza Hut, interactive custom content puts fans in the center of the field;

Rube Goldberg-inspired machine serves up mouthwatering KFC and Pepsi

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a combo move, and Pogba is looking for you! Pepsi is teaming up with Pizza Hut and KFC to bring even more fun to the final days of the UEFA championship. With the release of "Score with Pogba," an augmented reality game created with Pizza Hut and starring professional superstar footballer Paul Pogba, players control the Pogba 3D Avatar dribbling the ball, weaving left and right, and sliding under obstacles with the goal of going the distance. The AR game – an updated take on a classic runner game – is the latest example of PepsiCo's success bringing global brands together with its roster of pro athletes and stars to create unparalleled experiences for fans.

"At every turn, we try to make the Pizza Hut experience as customer-centric as possible and our AR game with Pepsi, which puts fans in the player's shoes, is an extension of that commitment," said Courtney Vogel, Chief Transformation Officer, Pizza Hut International. "Through our beverage partnership with PepsiCo, we're able to access the incredible talents of Paul Pogba to deliver fun content for fans of the most popular sport in the world."

"Score with Pogba" lets you become the coach of one of the world's most popular footballers

Using their mobile devices, consumers in more than 20 countries can scan product-placed QR codes on social media platforms, branded products and points of sale, or go to scorewithpogba.com to play the game. The farther your Pogba 3D Avatar runs and the more Pizza Hut pizzas and Pepsi you collect, the higher your score. Each score lands the player a place on the leaderboard with potential bragging rights and the option to create and share a custom player card of game stats on social.

While Pepsi has a longstanding relationship with Pogba, this is the first effort that puts him in a standalone video game where he is the star.

Rube Goldberg-inspired machine takes you on a mouthwatering ride

Pepsi and its creative collaborators are serving up a deliciously cinematic and high-tech experience with the unveiling of a Rube Goldberg-inspired machine that serves up KFC's famous fried chicken with ice-cold Pepsi. The first-of-its-kind machine was fabricated and filmed in New York City, with Paul Pogba's soccer ball setting things in motion. This exclusive machine can only be seen via fast-action video on digital and social, echoing the ways micro moments throughout the UEFA championships ladder up to a grand moment.

"Wherever sports, gaming and entertainment intersect, you will find Pepsi. We love to unite brands and create culturally relevant campaigns that give people a cause for celebration," said Alexandre Chiavegatti, Sr. Marketing Director, PepsiCo. "PepsiCo developed ideas for KFC and Pizza Hut based on territories that both Yum! brands have tapped into in the past. We highlight the incredible combination of KFC and Pepsi coming together in a playful environment, and for Pizza Hut, PepsiCo tapped into the fun of AR gaming that keeps fans engaged during the perfect pizza night with family."

For the campaign, PepsiCo turned to production partner Tool of North America to create and produce "Score with Pogba." The Rube Goldberg-inspired machine and content were built by Sky Pie studio.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the U.S. by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. Additionally, restaurant locations are working to implement new health and safety procedures including advising guest-facing team members to wear single-use personal protective gear, pizza box safety seals, pre-shift temperature checks, and counter shields to increase protection between customers and employees.

Pizza Hut is also the proprietor of The Literacy Project, an initiative designed to enable access, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, which is the longest-running corporate supported literacy program, impacting more than 14 million students each year. Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NFL and NCAA®.

About KFC

KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created a finger lickin' good recipe more than 80 years ago, a list of secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of the door to his kitchen. Today we still follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world.

