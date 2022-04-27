|
PEPSICO ADDS 16 NEW ORGANIZATIONS TO THE "TEAM OF CHAMPIONS" IN SECOND YEAR OF $1 MILLION COMMITMENT TO IMPROVE ACCESS TO SOCCER IN UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES
Building on the Pepsi®, Lay's®, Gatorade™ and UEFA partnership, "Team of Champions" adds new program "Access for Champions", to help guide students who are pursuing athletic scholarships for college.
PURCHASE, N.Y., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) today announced that it has added 16 new organizations to this year's "Team of Champions," a national purpose platform that improves access to soccer in underserved communities, including Black and Hispanic youth, across the U.S. The $1 million commitment over three years makes actionable investments on and off the field, including helping the teams with apparel and equipment costs, field access, mentoring, coaching and education, and fan experiences. In its second year, in addition to expanding its reach to more communities, "Team of Champions" will focus on recruiting more young women athletes to the program.
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, who continues to serve as "Team Captain", will help raise the visibility of this year's lineup and the impact these organizations have in local communities across the country. "Last year, PepsiCo and I worked together to establish the 'Team of Champions' program and, together, have brought 9,000 athletes and coaches onto the field," said Chicharito. "In addition to the physical benefits of playing soccer, bringing this beautiful game into these communities teaches youth about teamwork, problem-solving, and accountability. Participation in sports overall enhances resilience and has been proven to boost self-esteem. I'm excited to continue to deliver on our mission to remove barriers to the game in underserved communities."
New to this year's "Team of Champions" program is "Access for Champions," an opportunity for participating players to connect with UEFA ambassadors. Through these inspirational events, participants will have the chance to engage with athletes and leaders, from both PepsiCo and in the soccer industry, to discuss various topics ranging from creating a growth mindset to exploring soccer as an industry. Additionally, for the second consecutive year PepsiCo is partnering with ACCESS U, a non-profit dedicated to mentoring players and their families throughout the college recruiting process, to help guide students who are pursuing athletic scholarships.
The "Team of Champions" is an important initiative part of PepsiCo's Racial Equality Journey's community pillar, which in 2020 saw the company announce commitments of more than $570 million over five years to increase representation within its workforce, and uplift Black and Hispanic businesses and communities in the U.S. to address issues of inequality and create opportunity.
"The 'Team of Champions' is symbolic of PepsiCo's commitment to drive long-term change and address systemic barriers in these underserved communities," said Antonio Escalona, SVP & GM, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Foods North America. "Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, and the commitment made by our brands Lay's, Pepsi and Gatorade through this program has had a measurable impact on Hispanic-owned and Black-owned soccer clubs, programs and businesses in the United States."
This year's "Team of Champions" lineup is comprised of 16 local organizations in cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington, D.C.
"Last year, we leveraged our largest global platform – UEFA Champions League – as a force for good, introducing the 'Team of Champions' and breaking down barriers to the game in cities across the country," said Esperanza Teasdale, VP & GM, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We saw an opportunity to help level the playing field, and this year, we're focused on expanding our support in more local communities – bolstering efforts to equalize access for underserved youth, including a focus on increasing the recruitment of young women athletes who have fewer opportunities to play sports than young male athletes."
Building on the success of the 2021 program, PepsiCo has been able to:
- Benefit more than 9,000 athletes and coaches in the first year alone, including the provision of educational opportunities to refine and optimize their leadership skills.
- Increase from 11 organizations in 2021 to 16 organizations in this second year.
- Provide the opportunity for various teams to participate in competitive tournaments. For example, The Spartan Wolves (Inglewood, CA) sent all seven teams to the California State Cup, a regional tournament that gives players higher visibility to college scouts; and Future Soccer Club (Lanham, MD) sent four teams to the D.C. Cup, a prestigious East Coast College Showcase.
- Provide more than 540 athletes with new gear and safety equipment.
- Offer student-athlete mentorship opportunities with highly regarded athletes, team executives and soccer business leaders.
- Unlock access to outdoor and indoor local facilities and provide resources for field maintenance, including installing lighting.
In the lead up to the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League final, PepsiCo will amplify stories from the 16 organizations, distributed across broadcast, social and digital platforms, to provide more visibility on the impact of each dollar donated.
The PepsiCo "Team of Champions" 2022 receiving funding this year includes:
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverages and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.
