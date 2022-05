PepsiCo Becomes a Dividend King

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the cola wars, PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Coca-Cola have a rivalry going back decades. PepsiCo is a much bigger company, with $81 billion in trailing 12-month revenue vs. Coke's $41 billion. That's because it also owns a host of food brands under its Frito-Lay snacks and Quaker Foods divisions. However, even its beverage segment is bigger than Coca-Cola's these days, at least domestically. In 2022's first quarter, PepsiCo's North American beverage segment produced $5.4 billion, while Coco-Cola's North American segment took in $3.6 billion.In one area, though, Coca-Cola has outshined its peer for a while: It's been a Dividend King for the past 10 years. However, PepsiCo has just joined that exclusive club by raising its annual payout for its 50th consecutive year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading