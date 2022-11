PepsiCo Had a Good Quarter, but Here's the Bad News to Watch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Global food and drink powerhouse PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) reported third-quarter earnings to much fanfare. It deserved the kudos, given the strong growth it achieved and an increase in full-year 2022 guidance. However, if you dig into the quarterly results just a little bit, there are some weaknesses that you'll want to monitor closely.PepsiCo, which owns the iconic Pepsi and Frito-Lay brands, reported 8.8% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter. Organic revenue growth was a huge 16%. Adjusted earnings per share rose 14%. And that was achieved despite a 3 percentage point headwind from currency issues related to the strong dollar . Overall, the food maker had a good quarter.Image source: Getty Images.