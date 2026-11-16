PepsiCo Has Raised Its Dividend 54 Straight Years. Here's What $10,000 Invested Pays Annually.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has quietly been surging as of late, after struggling for most of the year. Over the past month, shares have climbed about 13% to the current $143, fueled by a stronger than expected third-quarter earnings report.

It has lifted PepsiCo out of the doldrums, and the stock, which had been down about 12% for the year as of early October, is currently flat in 2026. The recent surge gives it added appeal as a dividend stock. The beverage and snack maker has long been one of the best and most reliable dividend payers on the market.

Management has raised its dividend annually for 54 straight years, making it a Dividend King. It pays out a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share at a high yield of 4.11%, which is four times higher than the average yield on the S&P 500. It is also one of the highest yields that you'll find among the 59 Dividend King stocks. Only four Dividend Kings have a higher yield right now.

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