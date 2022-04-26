26.04.2022 12:22:20

Pepsico Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.26 billion, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $1.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 billion or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $16.20 billion from $14.82 billion last year.

Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $4.26 Bln. vs. $1.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.06 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q1): $16.20 Bln vs. $14.82 Bln last year.

