09.02.2023 12:12:15
Pepsico Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $518 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.31 billion or $1.67 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $28.00 billion from $25.25 billion last year.
Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $518 Mln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $28.00 Bln vs. $25.25 Bln last year.
