PepsiCo Inks Landmark Global Partnership With Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Starting 2026

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) announced Tuesday a landmark global partnership with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team beginning in 2026. This brings together three of Pepsi's powerhouse brands - Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos - with the iconic Formula 1 team.

This multi-year partnership builds on PepsiCo's existing Formula 1 relationship and marks the first time that three category-leading PepsiCo brands will partner with an F1 team.

Building on Formula 1's explosive growth trajectory and rapidly expanding fanbase, this partnership positions PepsiCo at the heart of the sport's global momentum through comprehensive integration across Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team's operations, from pioneering hydration programs to immersive fan experiences.