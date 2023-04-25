|
25.04.2023 12:20:18
Pepsico Q1 Profit Down, Core EPS Tops View; Lifts FY23 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Snack and beverage giant PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company fell to $1.93 billion from last year's $4.26 billion.
Earnings per share were $1.40, down 54 percent from last year's $3.06.
Core earnings were $2.07 billion or $1.50 per share, compared to prior year's $1.80 billion or $1.29 per share.
On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net revenue grew 10.2 percent to $17.85 billion from last year's $16.20 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $17.22 billion for the quarter.
Organic revenue growth was 14.3 percent.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, PepsiCo now expects organic revenue to increase 8 percent and core constant currency earnings per share to increase 9 percent.
Previously, the company was projecting 6 percent organic revenue growth and 8 percent core constant currency earnings per share growth.
Core earnings per share for the year is now projected to be $7.27, a 7 percent increase compared to 2022 core earnings per share of $6.79.
The previous outlook was for core earnings of $7.20, a 6 percent increase from the prior year. Analysts project earnings of $7.26 per share for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PepsiCo Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.23
|Earnings Results: PepsiCo net profit falls but beats consensus estimates (MarketWatch)
|
25.04.23
|Expert Ratings for PepsiCo (Benzinga)
|
25.04.23
|PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on buoyant demand, price hikes (Business Times)
|
25.04.23
|Ausblick: PepsiCo vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.23
|Why PepsiCo Shares Are Gaining Tuesday Morning (Benzinga)