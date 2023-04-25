Pepsico Q1 Profit Down, Core EPS Tops View; Lifts FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Snack and beverage giant PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company fell to $1.93 billion from last year's $4.26 billion.

Earnings per share were $1.40, down 54 percent from last year's $3.06.

Core earnings were $2.07 billion or $1.50 per share, compared to prior year's $1.80 billion or $1.29 per share.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue grew 10.2 percent to $17.85 billion from last year's $16.20 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $17.22 billion for the quarter.

Organic revenue growth was 14.3 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, PepsiCo now expects organic revenue to increase 8 percent and core constant currency earnings per share to increase 9 percent.

Previously, the company was projecting 6 percent organic revenue growth and 8 percent core constant currency earnings per share growth.

Core earnings per share for the year is now projected to be $7.27, a 7 percent increase compared to 2022 core earnings per share of $6.79.

The previous outlook was for core earnings of $7.20, a 6 percent increase from the prior year. Analysts project earnings of $7.26 per share for the quarter.

