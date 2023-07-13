|
13.07.2023 12:43:43
PepsiCo Q2 Profit Tops Estimates, Organic Revenue Growth At 13.0%; Increases FY23 Guidance
(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) reported an increase in profit for the second quarter that also topped Wall Street estimates. Looking forward, the company increased its full-year organic revenue and core constant currency EPS guidance.
Second quarter earnings came in at $2.75 billion, or $1.99 per share compared with $1.43 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year ago. Core EPS was $2.09 compared to $1.86, previous year. Core constant currency EPS growth was 15%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Second quarter revenue rose 10.3% to $22.32 billion from $20.23 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $21.73 billion in revenue. Organic revenue growth was 13.0%, for the quarter.
For fiscal year 2023, PepsiCo now expects to deliver 10 percent organic revenue growth, revised from prior guidance of 8 percent. The company now expects 12 percent core constant currency EPS growth, revised from prior outlook of 9 percent. This imply 2023 core EPS of $7.47, updated from prior guidance of $7.27. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $7.32.
For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect: total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.7 billion, comprised of dividends of $6.7 billion and share repurchases of $1.0 billion.
Shares of PepsiCo are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PepsiCo Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PepsiCo Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PepsiCo Inc.
|166,82
|-0,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBeginn der Bilanzsaison: ATX steigt -- DAX stabil -- Dow Jones oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende überwiegend stärker
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagen sich vor dem Wochenende aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselt am Freitag häufiger das Vorzeichen, tendiert insgesamt aber seitwärts. Die Wall Street baut am Freitag ihre Vortagesgewinne weiter aus. Die asiatischen Börsen standen am Freitag vorwiegend im Plus.