13.07.2023 12:43:43

PepsiCo Q2 Profit Tops Estimates, Organic Revenue Growth At 13.0%; Increases FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) reported an increase in profit for the second quarter that also topped Wall Street estimates. Looking forward, the company increased its full-year organic revenue and core constant currency EPS guidance.

Second quarter earnings came in at $2.75 billion, or $1.99 per share compared with $1.43 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year ago. Core EPS was $2.09 compared to $1.86, previous year. Core constant currency EPS growth was 15%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenue rose 10.3% to $22.32 billion from $20.23 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $21.73 billion in revenue. Organic revenue growth was 13.0%, for the quarter.

For fiscal year 2023, PepsiCo now expects to deliver 10 percent organic revenue growth, revised from prior guidance of 8 percent. The company now expects 12 percent core constant currency EPS growth, revised from prior outlook of 9 percent. This imply 2023 core EPS of $7.47, updated from prior guidance of $7.27. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $7.32.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect: total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.7 billion, comprised of dividends of $6.7 billion and share repurchases of $1.0 billion.

Shares of PepsiCo are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PepsiCo Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PepsiCo Inc.mehr Analysen

30.03.22 PepsiCo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PepsiCo Inc. 166,82 -0,64% PepsiCo Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Beginn der Bilanzsaison: ATX steigt -- DAX stabil -- Dow Jones oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende überwiegend stärker
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagen sich vor dem Wochenende aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselt am Freitag häufiger das Vorzeichen, tendiert insgesamt aber seitwärts. Die Wall Street baut am Freitag ihre Vortagesgewinne weiter aus. Die asiatischen Börsen standen am Freitag vorwiegend im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen