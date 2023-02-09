09.02.2023 12:13:14

PepsiCo Q4 Profit Down, Core EPS, Top Line Beat Market; Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - Snack and beverage giant PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company plunged to $518 million from last year's $1.32 billion.

Earnings per share fell 61 percent to $0.37 from $0.95 a year ago.

Core earnings per share were $1.67, compared to $1.53 last year.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.65 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue grew 10.9 percent to $28 billion from prior year's $25.25 billion. Organic revenue growth was 14.6 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $26.84 billion for the year.

Further, the company announced a 10 percent increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share from $4.60 per share, effective with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2023. The company also plans to repurchase approximately $1.0 billion worth of shares.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, PepsiCo expects to deliver 6 percent organic revenue growth and 8 percent core constant currency earnings per share growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PepsiCo Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PepsiCo Inc.mehr Analysen

30.03.22 PepsiCo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PepsiCo Inc. 161,28 -0,19% PepsiCo Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen