PepsiCo Q4 Results Top View; Boosts Dividend 7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Snack and beverage giant PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Thursday reported that fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company declined to $1.32 billion or $0.95 per share from $1.85 billion or $1.33 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, core earnings for the quarter were $1.53 per share, compared to $1.47 per share in the year-ago quarter. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Net revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent to $25.25 billion from $22.46 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $24.24 billion for the quarter. Organic revenue growth for the quarter was also 12 percent.

In the quarter, all its divisions - Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and South Asia as well as Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region - reported higher revenues.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, PepsiCo now projects core earnings per share growth of 8 percent, implying core earnings per share of $6.67, on organic revenue growth of 6 percent, at the high end of its long-term target range. The Street expects earnings of $6.73 per share on revenues of $81.10 billion for the year.

The Company also announced a 7 percent increase in its annualized dividend to $4.60 per share from $4.30 per share, effective with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2022.

Additionally, the Company also announced a new share repurchase program providing for the repurchase of up to $10 billion of PepsiCo common stock through February 28, 2026.