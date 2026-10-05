PepsiCo Aktie
WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081
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06.10.2026 00:04:41
PepsiCo Recalls Gatorade In 37 States Over Undeclared Dyes
(RTTNews) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP) has recalled 122,021 cases of Gatorade sold across 37 U.S. states after the Food and Drug Administration found that the drinks contained undeclared artificial food colorings.
The recall covers 28-ounce bottles of Gatorade Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange and Orange Zero containing Yellow No. 5 and/or Yellow No. 6, which were not listed on the product labels. PepsiCo initiated the recall on September 25, and the FDA classified it as a Class II recall on October 2.
The FDA said Class II recalls involve products that may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, although the likelihood of serious harm is considered remote.
The recalled products were distributed across states including California, Florida, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin, among others.
The recall includes multiple production lots with expiration dates extending from April through June 2027. The FDA listed the recall under number H-0009-2027.
PepsiCo had not immediately said whether consumers who purchased the affected products would be eligible for refunds. Consumers should check their Gatorade bottles against the affected lot numbers before consuming them.
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