|
15.07.2022 12:51:00
PepsiCo Results Underscore the Brand's Dominance, Even in Inflationary Storm
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) reported earnings for the second quarter of 2022 before the markets opened on Tuesday, July 12. The international snack and beverage company reported better-than-expected revenue and raised the target for the rest of the year. The company has done an excellent job managing the impacts of inflation by skillfully employing a mix of price increases, cost management, and packing changes. Impressively, consumer purchases of its products have not decreased despite the price hikes. Let's dive deeper into its quarterly figures. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended on June 11, PepsiCo generated revenue of $20.2 billion. That was an increase from the $19.2 billion it reported in the same quarter the previous year and better than the $19.5 billion analysts on Wall Street were expecting. Driving the boost was a healthy dose of price increases across its product portfolio, including snacks and beverages. Indeed, the company's total net price increases were 12% in the quarter that ended in June. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!