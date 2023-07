PepsiCo Sticks With Its Diet Soda Formulas Despite Aspartame Concerns: Should Investors Worry?

Many of PepsiCo's (NASDAQ: PEP) sugar-free products contain the artificial sweetener aspartame. But not all health officials are convinced of its safety. And this month, an agency that's part of the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled it a "possible carcinogen." PepsiCo , however, isn't planning to make any changes to its products.What does this mean for the stock, and does this make PepsiCo a more risky investment to hold?The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is part of the WHO, recently classified aspartame as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." Although that doesn't mean that the IARC believes it does cause cancer, the possibility of a link between aspartame and cancer could lead to more studies on the chemical. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel