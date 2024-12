PepsiCo Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Consumer-facing companies like PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) are popular with investors because they sell products people routinely use and have straightforward business models that are easy for investors of all experience levels to understand. In PepsiCo 's case, simple is lucrative. The stock has outperformed the broader market since the late 1980s.However, the stock's performance has trailed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months, five years, and 10 years. Has PepsiCo lost its magic, or is the stock poised to bounce back?Let's review the arguments for whether investors should buy, sell, or hold PepsiCo stock today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool