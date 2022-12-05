|
05.12.2022 14:18:05
PepsiCo To Double Reusable Packaging Options By 2030
(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), a food and drink company, said on Monday that it pans to double the percentage of all beverage servings it sells delivered through reusable models, from 10 percent to 20 percent by 2030.
Reuse of the materials is also a critical factor to meet PepsiCo's targets to cut virgin plastic per serving by 50 percent by 2030 and to become Net Zero by 2040.
Across the world, PepsiCo has more than 80 markets which offer reusable packaging solutions including SodaStream and SodaStream Professional, Refillable and returnable glass and plastic programs
The company also said, "Many of our brands, including Gatorade, Propel, Muscle Milk and Evolve, are offered as concentrated powders or tablets to allow consumers to customize the drink to their preferences in their own containers."
