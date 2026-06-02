PepsiCo Aktie
WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081
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02.06.2026 21:37:31
PepsiCo vs. Celsius: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors choosing between PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) face a classic trade-off between established stability and rapid growth. Deciding which stock is a better buy in 2026 requires looking closely at their recent performance.PepsiCo dominates the global market through its massive snack and beverage portfolio, while Celsius has disrupted the energy drink space with functional ingredients. Although the two companies are actually distribution partners, they compete for consumer dollars and investor attention in a rapidly evolving beverage landscape.PepsiCo operates as a global powerhouse with a massive presence among beverage stocks and snack brands. The company sells to retail, e-commerce, and foodservice channels across several continents, and its food segment includes brands under the Frito-Lay and Quaker labels. You should note that sales to Walmart Inc. and its affiliates accounted for roughly 14% of revenue in 2025, representing a significant customer concentration risk.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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