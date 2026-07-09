PepsiCo Aktie
WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081
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09.07.2026 19:27:15
PepsiCo vs. Molson Coors: Which Stock Will Quench Investor Thirst For Profits in 2026?
Choosing between stable dividends and turnaround potential often defines a portfolio strategy. For 2026, comparing snack powerhouse PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and brewer Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) reveals two very different paths for investors.PepsiCo dominates through its convenient foods and non-alcoholic drinks, leveraging a massive global distribution network. Molson Coors Beverage focuses on the beer market but is aggressively expanding into ready-to-drink cocktails and premium offerings. While both operate in the defensive consumer space, their recent financial trajectories suggest distinct risks and rewards.The company sells iconic brands like Lay’s, Doritos, and Gatorade across 200 countries. It relies heavily on retail giant Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) for approximately 14% of its net revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. As of June 2026, the company no longer has subsidiary ownership of Pizza Hut after Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) sold that division. PepsiCo now focuses more on its direct delivery relationships, e-commerce, and the development of snacks that align with changing health trends.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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