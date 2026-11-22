Investors choosing between PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) must weigh steady snack-and-sip diversification against premium coffee growth. Both brands dominate their niches, but different economic tailwinds will likely determine the winner in 2027.

PepsiCo uses a massive snack and drink catalog to capture reliable shelf space globally. Starbucks focuses on premium retail experiences and beverage innovation in 88 markets. Comparing their cash flow and valuation metrics helps determine which giant offers more value over the next few years.

PepsiCo sells a variety of snacks and beverages to wholesale distributors, retail chains, and foodservice operators. Its largest customer is Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), which accounted for approximately 14% of revenue in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though long-term deals with partners like Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) provide a stable foundation.

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