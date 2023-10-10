|
10.10.2023 15:51:20
PepsiCo's Popping a Bit, but AI Investors Might Prefer This Stock
Every three months, investors get an in-depth snapshot of how every publicly traded company's businesses are performing. Quarterly reports can often lead to big short-term stock price movements as well, although that's less important than the insight that those reports provide about the longer-term prospects for the company. With the third quarter having ended on Sept. 30, companies are now starting to get their numbers together and report their latest results.One of the first companies off the mark in October was PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). The beverage giant reported its third-quarter results Tuesday morning. Investors were generally pleased with what they saw, but for those who are more interested in what's happening in the artificial intelligence (AI) realm right now, the latest news from Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) might be of more interest. Here are all the details you need to know about both companies.Shares of PepsiCo were up about 2% early Tuesday morning. The company behind many popular brands of beverages and snack foods reported third-quarter financial results that showed its business holding up well even in the face of some adverse pressures.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 360,00
|0,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAufatmen nach Fed-Protokoll: ATX in Grün -- DAX fester -- Wall Street eröffnet stabil -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Donnerstag freundlich. Die Wall Street legt eine stabile Börseneröffnung hin. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.