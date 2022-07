Pepsi's Q2 Results Show Why the Business Is Insulated From Inflation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The second-quarter earnings season has kicked off, and snack food and beverage giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) was one of the first companies to release its results. Earnings and revenue both came in above analyst expectations for the period, driving the stock higher during trading hours on July 12.Shares of Pepsi are now flat year to date, faring much better than the S&P 500's 20% drop, which shows how well the company is able to combat inflationary pressures that have run rampant around the globe.Here's why PepsiCo's business is performing strongly right now and why the snack food and drink categories are so resilient in the face of high inflation. Continue reading